Why NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Is Merging With Avast (AVST) In A Deal Valued At Up To $8.6 Billion

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) and Avast (LSE: AVST) announced a merger in a deal valued at up to $8.6 billion. These are the details. Cyber safety leader NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) and digital security leader Avast (LSE: AVST) announced that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock, in the form of a recommended offer by NortonLifeLock, for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Avast.

Tom's Hardware

Norton, Avast Merge Towards an $8 Billion Cybersecurity Giant

NortonLifeLock and Avast ave announced a merger, whereby Norton will be purchasing the full amount of available Avast shares so as to incorporate it into its cybersecurity business. The deal, reported via The Verge, worth upwards of $8 billion, will leave the resulting cyber-security giant with a total of around 500 million customers.
BusinessBeta News

Norton snaps up Avast in $8 billion merger deal

Following on from news of merger talks last month, NortonLifeLock has confirmed that it is buying Avast in a deal that values the Czech-based and London stock exchange listed firm at up to $8.6bn (£6.2bn). In a joint statement the companies say that the combined business will serve more than...
SoftwareThe Verge

Norton and Avast are merging into an $8 billion antivirus empire

NortonLifeLock and Avast are merging in a deal worth more than $8 billion. The deal will see NortonLifelock acquire all of Avast’s shares, and create a much larger cyber security firm. “With this combination, we can strengthen our cyber safety platform and make it available to more than 500 million users,” says Vincent Pilette, NortonLifeLock CEO. “We will also have the ability to further accelerate innovation to transform cyber safety.”

