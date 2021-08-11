Why NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Is Merging With Avast (AVST) In A Deal Valued At Up To $8.6 Billion
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) and Avast (LSE: AVST) announced a merger in a deal valued at up to $8.6 billion. These are the details. Cyber safety leader NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) and digital security leader Avast (LSE: AVST) announced that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock, in the form of a recommended offer by NortonLifeLock, for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Avast.pulse2.com
