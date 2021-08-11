Why NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Is Merging With Avast (AVST) In A Deal Valued At Up To $8.6 Billion

The shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell by over 35% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) – a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, and financial database and analytics services to institutional customers – fell by over 35% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that on August 11, 2021, it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that the staff has determined that the company had not been able to provide a satisfactory definitive plan to regain compliance with the $10 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A) or sustain such compliance over an extended period of time.