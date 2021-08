Titans Season 3 got off to a bit of a shocking start as Jason Todd opened the hour on HBO Max. Fans who paid attention to the teaser trailers and other social media rumblings knew the Red Hood was coming. But, how would the crew go about it. Well, if you had money on the Joker’s silhouette beating the Boy Wonder to death with a crowbar, feel free to step up and secure your winnings. It was brutal, vicious, and sets the bar for everything that will tumble out of Titans this season. Even with all the hinting at Red Hood being a major factor in this show, it was still a bit shocking to see Todd get broken down like that so quickly. It obviously couldn’t be helped because of how his character has aged both with the Titans and back in Gotham. Now, the question of when we will see the leather jacket-wearing vigilante begins.