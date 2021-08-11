Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scattered thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies expected later today.

Posted by 
NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIwv8_0bOOIdfz00

Good morning everyone. Today, I'm tracking morning temperatures to be in the mid-70s, with highs this afternoon in the mid to lower-90s.

We should see more sunshine this morning, with mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. I'll continue tracking more scattered pop-up storms out west that should slowly move east into tonight.

During that time, some of the stronger storms that form could produce small hail, blowing dust, and brief heavy rainfall.

Tomorrow, I'm tracking morning temperatures in the lower to mid-70s and warm into the lower-90s that afternoon. Throughout that afternoon I'll look for more partly cloudy skies causing the cooler temps and scattered storm chances beginning out west.

Right now, Friday looks to be the best day to enjoy getting outdoors again. Then this weekend, rain chances will begin increasing again in the Permain Basin starting Saturday afternoon as another cold front approaches the area.

This should cause temperatures to continue cooling down with more scattered rain chances through the start of next week.

Comments / 0

NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKIMT

StormTeam 3: Thunderstorm Potential Looming for Friday Night

A storm system is expected to move into the Upper Midwest Thursday into Friday. This will bring scattered thunderstorms to northern Iowa and southern Minnesota late Friday evening and into Friday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind gusts appear to be the main concerns, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially for areas in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Some decent rainfall will also be possible, especially for those who see thunderstorm activity. Stay with KIMT News 3 for more updates as we get closer to this storm potential.
Environmentlakecountystar.com

Farmers' Almanac offers winter forecast; 'Not so fast,' NWS says

The upcoming winter will get off to a mild start before taking a turn in January, when falling temperatures as well as rain, ice, sleet and snow arrive. February will see much of the East and Midwest slammed by a “whopper” of a snowstorm. March will go out like a lion, as a huge winter storm again hammers the Midwest.
Alabama StateCBS42.com

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected today and Friday across central Alabama

A trough of low pressure will move over us today. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms starting now and lasting through the evening. Some heavy rain can be expected since we will be very humid thanks to Fred. Rain totals could be around 1-2″+ in a few spots, so watch out for minor flooding issues. There is a Level 1 of 5 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall/flooding today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

More thunderstorms and cloudy skies: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More gray skies are headed toward our way, and you can also expect isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout Northeast Ohio Thursday. The National Weather Service predicts cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 80. Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but mainly after 2 p.m., with light winds. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop around 68, with partly cloudy skies and more light winds.
Environmentwfft.com

Thursday morning fog, isolated PM shower or storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — You might want to give yourself a little extra time for the Thursday morning commute. Fog is expected Thursday morning and it could be dense in some areas. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download...
Mobile, ALWKRG

Steamy Day Ahead, Scattered Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! You can anticipate another steamy day ahead. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Jackson County from 9 AM- 6 PM. Heat Index values could reach up to 111 degrees. The rest of our communities could see heat index values range from 103-107 this afternoon.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Sunny and hot Thursday gives way to storms for Friday

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to remain hot, humid, and sunny. Temperatures will fall back into the low and mid-80s across the region with dewpoints in the upper 60s you will feel the humidity as well. Winds are still a tad breezy out of the south between 10-15 MPH. For tonight, it is not a great sleeping weather night with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and dewpoints right around the same, so it will still feel sticky. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Scattered thunderstorms again today, drying out tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This will be our final day of widespread rain and thunderstorms as dry air will take over tonight and tomorrow and turn up the heat this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are already ongoing this morning, with most of the morning rain likely to impact the...
Environmentsiouxlandproud.com

August 18th PM: One more hot day before a cold front delivers weekend thunderstorms

Tonight expect a low of about 70° under clear skies with warm & muggy conditions. It’s going to be a mostly sunny, hot, and breezy Thursday as we work back up to a high near 90°. Beginning late tomorrow night, there’s a chance of thunderstorms. A cold front will slowly work through Siouxland on Friday delivering a couple rounds of rain. Some of the thunderstorms that form on Friday will have the potential to be severe. There’s a Slight Risk from the National Weather Service. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest factors, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
EnvironmentKWTX

One more day of rain chances - not as high - before hot, dry weekend

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s, with some spotty showers & thunderstorms possible. High pressure and quieter weather will slowly but surely takeover by the end of the week. That said, Thursday is a transition day with a few more pop-up showers/storms possible. Coverage goes down to only about 30% tomorrow before we dry out going into the weekend, but because of the rain chance and clouds around - highs top off in the mid 90s tomorrow. It will definitely feel warmer though with the humidity in place - feeling like the upper 90s and some spots feeling triple digit heat.
Environmentwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are watching a disturbance to our west that is producing scattered showers and storms in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly to mostly cloudy sky across Central Alabama with scattered showers in parts of northwest Alabama. All the showers and embedded thunderstorms are moving to the east-northeast. The entire boundary itself will begin to move to the southeast as we go into the afternoon and evening hours giving us a good chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s this morning. Plan for temperatures to remain slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures could end up in the lower 90s if you live south of I-20. It could end up even cooler for spots such as Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, Oneonta, and Centre with highs in the low to mid 80s. The driest part of the day will likely be in the morning hours especially if you live along and south of I-20/59. Plan for rain chances to increase in coverage after 11 AM. The biggest threats today will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. I can’t rule out the potential for isolated flash flooding and a few strong thunderstorms. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for important weather information.
EnvironmentWAAY-TV

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, flood concerns

Storm chances remain high for the entire day Thursday as well as Friday before coverage begins to drop off this weekend. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the next five days, with the highest amounts expected west of I-65. Much of this rain falls today and Friday.
EnvironmentWTVF

Scattered showers & thunderstorms continue

Today: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 85| SW-5 Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 71| SW-5 Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 87|W-5 The weather pattern is stuck! This means will continue our chances for rain and thunderstorms into the weekend. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy