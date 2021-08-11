Scattered thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies expected later today.

Good morning everyone. Today, I'm tracking morning temperatures to be in the mid-70s, with highs this afternoon in the mid to lower-90s.

We should see more sunshine this morning, with mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. I'll continue tracking more scattered pop-up storms out west that should slowly move east into tonight.

During that time, some of the stronger storms that form could produce small hail, blowing dust, and brief heavy rainfall.

Tomorrow, I'm tracking morning temperatures in the lower to mid-70s and warm into the lower-90s that afternoon. Throughout that afternoon I'll look for more partly cloudy skies causing the cooler temps and scattered storm chances beginning out west.

Right now, Friday looks to be the best day to enjoy getting outdoors again. Then this weekend, rain chances will begin increasing again in the Permain Basin starting Saturday afternoon as another cold front approaches the area.

This should cause temperatures to continue cooling down with more scattered rain chances through the start of next week.