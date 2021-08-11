Man accused of exposing genitals to 11-year-old girl in West Boca

His windows were rolled down when he pulled his older model green Ford Taurus up next to a car at a busy intersection in West Boca and started waving his hands trying to get the attention of an 11-year-old girl in the rear seat. His pants were down, his genitals exposed and he was touching himself, according to police.

Court records say the child’s mother, who was in the driver’s seat, yelled for her child to look away then she grabbed her phone and started taking photos. Even though the light at the intersection turned green, both cars remained in place. The woman got a photo of the man’s car, his face and his license tag. And then she yelled, ”I got you.”

With that, the man sped off, crossing six lanes of traffic, according to court records. It happened around 5 p.m. Friday near SW 18th Street and Lyons Road .

The woman told authorities that she searched the internet over the weekend and found that police had asked for the public’s help in similar incidents.

So she went to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning, giving them the photos she had taken of the man who targeted her young daughter.

The next day, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Cesany, 54, of Boca Raton, for the incident in West Boca.

Detective Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, praised the child’s mother for providing exactly what police needed to make an arrest.

“She pretty much solidified it,” Barbera said. “Kudos to this woman, absolute kudos to this woman who remained calm enough to say something when you see something. She did a phenomenal job, making our arrest possible.”

Detectives used the license plate information provided by the child’s mother to track down Cesany.

Crime victims are often too rattled to pull out a camera or get a good description of an alleged perpetrator, their vehicle or their tag number, Barbera said.

Cesany faces a felony charge of indecent exposure. His previous indecent exposure cases in 2005 and 2006 were misdemeanors.

Investigators are trying to determine if Cesany is responsible for other acts of indecent exposure in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Anyone that may have seen a man in a 2005 green Ford Taurus acting suspiciously is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

