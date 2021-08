Fans immediately took to "Love Island USA" in Season 1, but there was concern that following seasons wouldn't capture the same steamy magic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 2 was moved away from an island and the cast was displaced to the Las Vegas Strip, per Screen Rant. Although the locale was not as picturesque, the singles were able to find romance. Fortunately, in Season 3, the cast was flown to Hilo, Hawaii as 12 singles tried to find love with a chance at a cash prize. Perhaps even more than in Season 1 or Season 2, the islanders arrived with a collective mindset to find a match.