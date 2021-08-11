Letter | Corrections on Wharf pilings and shape

Thanks to Shmuel Thaler for the lovely photo of the Municipal Wharf in last Tuesday’s Sentinel. The accompanying text however needs correction. There are not 2,000 pilings under the Wharf as stated in the text but rather 4,400. And, the bend at the end of the Wharf is due south, not west as stated in the text. It was built with its unique shape after noted engineer Henry John Brunnier spent a year studying the prevailing waves and winds before settling on a structural design that has survived earthquakes and 107 years of winter storms.