FLORIDA PEDIATRIC PROBLEM: 97 Children Admitted For COVID Tuesday

By STAFF REPORT
 8 days ago

Bethesda Hospital West in Boynton Beach, FL. (Photo: BocaNewsNow.com).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that 97 children under age 18 were admitted to Florida hospitals on Tuesday for COVID-19 treatment.

Of those 97, 62 had “confirmed” COVID-19, while 35 had “suspected” COVID-19. That brings the current pediatric population of Florida hospitals to 194.

Also in Florida, HHS reports that 2,232 adults in Florida were admitted to a hospital for “confirmed” COVID-19 on Tuesday, while 304 adults were admitted for “suspected” COVID-19. The adult population of Florida hospitals now receiving COVID-19 treatment is 15,255.

At least 41 hospitals in Florida are reporting a critical staffing shortage. At least 42 expect a critical staffing shortage within a week.

Out of 56,172 “inpatient beds” in Florida, 48,414 are currently in use.

HHS receives this data from roughly 240 hospitals reporting. The State of Florida ceased reporting its own daily data in early summer.

The article FLORIDA PEDIATRIC PROBLEM: 97 Children Admitted For COVID Tuesday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

