Lionel Messi will be formally presented as a Paris St Germain player later on Wednesday as he opens a new chapter in his illustrious career.On Tuesday, the Ligue 1 club announced a press conference for 10am BST and while they did not disclose the identity of those who would be present, events later in the day ensured there was little mystery over what lies ahead.PSG finally confirmed at around 9.20pm that 34-year-old Messi had signed a two-year deal with the option of a third five days after Barcelona had sent shock waves through world football by announcing that his 21-year...