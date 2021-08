OAKMONT, Pa. — William Holcomb V fidgets like Keegan Bradley and talks like Kevin Kisner. And he might just have the most magnetic personality at Oakmont this week. After he shellacked Brad Reeves 6 and 4 in the Round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur, I was eager to catch up with Holcomb — and he exceeded expectations. He’s the kind of guy that will talk for as long as you let him, and if he didn’t have a Round of 32 match to prep for, I would have let him talk all day. But here are four things that stuck with me from our chat, each delivered with an endearing Texas twang.