Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant metric used to judge how we’re doing has been positivity rates. We’ve watched them go up and down. We’ve watched it as a statewide measure and parish by parish. As Gov. John Bel Edwards told us things we didn’t want to hear, he and our state’s leading health experts often talked about our positivity rates. They have been a good indicator of how well, or how poorly, we’ve managed this horror.