Sophia Bush announces engagement to boyfriend Grant Hughes

By Danielle Long
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Bush is engaged to her boyfriend Grant Hughes!. The One Tree Hill alum revealed the exciting news on Tuesday, sharing a stunning photo of couple together on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, with Hughes down on one knee as she stands. “So it turns out that being your...

Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Chad Michael Murray
#Italy#Abc Audio
