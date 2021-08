July 2021 was the third wettest and also the third coolest on record at Albany County airport, but for some of us, it was THE wettest and THE coolest July, ever. Local weather patterns vary greatly, especially when fast moving storms race through an area. In some cases, six or more inches may fall in only a few hours, as was the case in my watershed a few weeks ago, while only a few miles away the rainfall total was less than an inch.