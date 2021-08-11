Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: Aug. 20-22

By Meghan Yudes Meyers
Posted by 
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrate this weekend with a star-studded line up of events. Awesome Con is back in town and this year they brought the future back to DC. That’s right, you can celebrate the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The Harlem Globetrotters are also strutting their stuff in the District. Looking to socially distance? You can catch a free outdoor screening of Hairspray. Or take a tour of the famous Mansion on O Street. Scroll down for more ways to line up the stars this weekend.

redtri.com

Comments / 0

Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Washington, DC
124
Followers
260
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Helping families in Washington D.C. have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/dc-kids/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Michael J Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Metro#American Music#The Harlem Globetrotters#Hairspray#Dc#Fri Sun#African American#Shop Dc Modern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Theater & Dancecincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Best Bet Events | Aug 16 – 22

EVERYTHING THOMAS Engineers, chug on into EnterTRAINment Junction to celebrate everyone’s favorite locomotive, Thomas the Train! There will be Thomas-themed train layouts, videos, scavenger hunts, coloring and crafts. Enjoy the kids train ride and find a Thomas toy to take home; all Thomas & Friends merchandise is 15 – 50% off in the gift store. EnterTRAINment Junction, 7379 Squire Court, ; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; $14.95 adults, $11.95 ages 3 – 12 and seniors 65+, free for ages 2 and younger; add-ons available; 513-898-8000 or http://Entertrainmentjunction.com.
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 20-21

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Your kids will love exploring the new Puppets of New York Exhibit, beat the heat with river tubing, or visit a family-friendly hotel!. Looking for family activities around the city that won’t break the bank? Check out...
Kennesaw, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Under The Sea Kids Club Event is Aug. 28

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have the Under The Sea Kids Club Event with the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art on Aug. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Center Court. Allison Frink, director of education for the Museum, will help children with two...
Colby, WIonfocus.news

Things to do This Weekend: August 20, 21, 22

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There are only a few weekends left until the kids are back in school and life starts speeding back up! Enjoy these local events to help you slow the last bit of summer down:. 13TH ANNUAL FAMILY FUN FEST (Saturday) – Join us for our 13th...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup August 20 – 22

It’s another exciting Huntsville weekend in the Rocket City and there’s plenty of fun to enjoy with the entire family. Build your perfect masterpiece at EarlyWork’s Lego Extravaganza, sample some of the Rocket City’s finest cuisine during Huntsville Restaurant Week, or enjoy a last taste of summer at a Watermelon Festival. If you don’t find something below, you can always check out our full Event Calendar for even more cool stuff.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Seniors Calendar: Events from Aug.15 to Aug. 22

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event. The '60s tribute band performs music that includes The Beatles, Motown, Woodstock, protest songs, heavy metal and more; bring seating; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Rd., Setauket, free, JustSixties.com, 516-459-1730.
Books & LiteratureCollege of William and Mary

DC Metro - Virtual Tysons Book Club

Join fellow William & Mary alumni, parents, family and friends to read and discuss "A Fatal Grace" by Louise Penny. Regular attendees and new book lovers are all welcome!. The video conferencing link will be sent to all registrants closer to the event date.
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend is Aug. 21-22 at the Shelton House

The Shelton House, a historic house and home of “The Museum of N.C. Handicrafts,” hosts its third annual Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend on Aug. 21-22 — a fundraising event for the preservation of the historic home, antiques, and handmade crafts. The two-day arts and crafts fair, held on the Shelton...
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

11 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Aug. 18-22

Third Space Brewing is making a visit to The Tap Yard (1150 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha) at 5 p.m. Six beers from Third Space will be flowing from the taps. Young Blood Beer Co. is bringing a few of its beers to Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) from 4 to 10 p.m.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Nightlife events: Aug. 20-27

Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge. Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Drew Parker, $10 advance; $15 day of show; $50, table of 2; $100, table, $2 minor fee at the door. Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. Dustin West "John Denver Tribute Show";...
Sanpete County, UTSan Pete Messenger

Fair events begin Aug. 20

‘Fun for the Whole Herd’ will include live concert. MANTI—It feels like summer in Sanpete County; the weather is hot; the reservoirs are low; and the Sanpete County Fair is back Aug. 20-28 in full splendor, with jars of fruits, groomed livestock, beef dinners, tractor shows, horse pulls, parades, clowns, rodeos and even a live country western music concert.
LifestyleMarin Independent Journal

7 incredible Bay Area things to do this weekend, Aug. 20-22

We don’t know about you, but after an intense week of pondering the great Steven Colbert squirrel poop debate, we’re ready to kick back a little this weekend. So here are some cool ways to do just that, from bodacious board games to a mind-blowing choice of concerts to a new movie about one of the Bay Area’s most beloved politicians.
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Aug. 20-22

Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — the things you definitely don't want to miss. Washington has officially reopened as of June 30. As we head into our state's "new normal," we will also see the return of events we love. We're guaranteed to miss some, so definitely email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy