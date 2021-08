The only better time than Wednesday for the Red Sox to get a blowout win would have been the night before, or the night before that, or the night before... You get it. This is a team desperately searching for anything resembling momentum, and they got it and then some on Wednesday. It only counts as one win, but everything was working. The offense was firing on all cylinders, being led by J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec to put 14 runs on the board. That performance was much-needed, but shouldn’t overshadow what Nathan Eovaldi did, tossing seven huge innings to dominate Tampa Bay all night.