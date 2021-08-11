Cancel
MLB

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
After a 5-4 win in the series opener, the Texas Rangers (40-73) will try to make it two in a row against the Seattle Mariners (59-55) Wednesday. First pitch for the second game of the series is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Rangers vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Rangers RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16 ERA) makes his ninth start of the year. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 5.6 BB/9 and 10.0 K/9 through 30 2/3 IP also including four relief appearances.

  • Howard was acquired via trade in the deal that sent Ps Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse to the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He pitched 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his Rangers debut last week and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Mariners LHP Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA) makes his 21st start of the season and third for Seattle. He has a 1.21 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 through 113 2/3 IP.

  • Anderson was acquired by Seattle from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for P Joaquin Tejada and minor league catcher Carter Bins.
  • Anderson didn’t register the decision in either of his first two starts for Seattle. The Mariners lost both games.

Rangers at Mariners odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 9:10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rangers +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Mariners -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Rangers +1.5 (-125) | Mariners -1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Prediction

Mariners 6, Rangers 4

Money line (ML)

The Rangers won Tuesday’s opener 5-4 and snapped a 14-game road losing skid. Their 14 road wins are the second-fewest in the league. They have not won more than one game in a road series since taking two of three from the Oakland Athletics from June 30-July 2.

Meanwhile, the Mariners lost seven of their last 10 games, including their last three at home, where they’re still 33-24 on the year. They are 8-6 against the Rangers this season, including 6-2 at home.

Take the MARINERS (-200).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The Rangers have the second-lowest road cover percentage in the majors at 42.1%. While they won and covered the spread Tuesday night, they are 1-4 ATS over their last five games and 5-20 ATS in their last 25 games. Twenty-two of their last 23 losses were by 2 or more runs.

The Mariners are 31-26 ATS at home this season and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games. Their last five wins and 15 of their last 20 victories were by 2 or more runs.

Take the MARINERS -1.5 (+100).

Over/Under (O/U)

Only 45.5% of the games at T-Mobile Park have gone Over the projected total this season.

The Rangers’ last three games and six of their last 11 have had 9 or more runs scored. Five of the last seven home games for the Mariners had a total of 9 or more runs.

Take OVER 8.5 (-105).

