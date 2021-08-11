Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

PLAY: Wyndham Championship Pick'em Contest - Round 1

By SportsbookWire Staff
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OloaI_0bOOEceQ00

The final event of the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season is here and a top-heavy field descends on Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2021 Wyndham Championship. Test your golf knowledge with our free-to-play pick’em contest for the Wyndham Championship.

Each round has an entirely new set of questions giving you a daily chance for victory. Need some help on which picks to make? Check out our Wyndham Championship odds, picks and predictions.

Play at Gaming.USATODAY.com

Golfweek:

*Must be 21 and up. Terms and conditions apply.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Em#Sports Betting#Wyndham Championship Pick#Sedgefield Country Club#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
GolfGolf.com

Jordan Spieth explains the one thing you should NEVER do as a teammate

Jordan Spieth, across three Ryder Cup appearances, is 7-2-2 as a fourballs and foursomes teammate. The U.S., without that mark over that stretch, is 12-22-3 in those formats. Or, in other words, Spieth has nothing to apologize for. And the Americans are, well, sorry. Which may beg the question from...
Wyndham, VAthegolfnewsnet.com

Kevin Kisner survives roller coaster final round to win Wyndham Championship

Aug 15, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Kevin Kisner hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports. This still ain’t no hobby for Kevin Kisner. Sunday’s final round at the Wyndham Championship took a...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Final Stretch: The 2021 PGA Tour Money Title Race

With just three PGA Tour events remaining before the Tour Championship, we thought we’d look at how the race for the 2021 season’s money list champ is shaking out. Aided by two big wins (WGC-Workday, British Open), Collin Morikawa is the current top money maker with a little over $7 million in earnings. With no one inside the top-10 teeing it up this week in Greensboro, coupled with the TOUR Championship not counting towards official money, the opening two legs of the playoffs (The Northern Trust and BMW Championship) will ultimately determine the money list champion.
GolfPGA Tour

Michael Thompson shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 75th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
GolfPGA Tour

Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, where Adam Scott entered the week just inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings and improved his position with a solid opening round, while Rickie Fowler still remains outside looking in at Sedgefield Country Club. Tommy Fleetwood...
GolfPGA Tour

Kris Ventura putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kris Ventura hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day tied for 124th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Golfchatsports.com

Weather threat pushes up tee times for final round of Wyndham Championship

Tee times have been moved up for Sunday's final round of the Wyndham Championship, because of the threat of afternoon thunderstorms. The final round at Sedgefield Country Club will feature threesomes off split tees, from approximately 7-9 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will live stream its early-round coverage from 8:30-10:15 a.m....
GolfPGA Tour

PGA TOUR’s Matthew Wolff wins the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 million prize

Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, and the PGA TOUR today announced that Matthew Wolff has won the 2020-2021 Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy and the $1 million prize at the conclusion of the PGA TOUR season. When Aon and the PGA TOUR launched the Aon Risk Reward Challenge in 2019, the goal was to create a season-long competition that recognized players who use information and advice to make better decisions on some of the most strategically challenging holes in golf.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Golf: 2021 Northern Trust Draftkings Player Selections

This week, the PGA Tour travels to Jersey City, New Jersey for the 2021 Northern Trust. Fantasy golf fans will be presented with the first FedEx Cup playoff event of the year. A stacked field of talent will descend on New Jersey looking to capture a win! Let’s take a look at this week’s first FedEx Cup playoff event from a fantasy golf perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy