2021 Wyndham Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

By Esten McLaren
 8 days ago
The 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season comes to an end with this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. A top-heavy field is in attendance ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings for the 2021 Wyndham Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.

The top 125 golfers in the season-long point standings after this week will advance to The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club. The three-week playoff stretch will end with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club from Sept. 2-5. Field size will condense each week based on the updated FedEx Cup standings.

Louis Oosthuizen is the top-ranked golfer in this week’s field by both the Golfweek/Sagarin world rankings (No. 2) and the FedEx Cup standings (No. 8). Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari are among the biggest names in need of a strong showing this week to join him in the playoff picture.

2021 Wyndham Championship: Fantasy Golf Top 20

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Odds last updated Wednesday at 9:10 a.m. ET.

20. Brendon Todd (+6000)

On the playoff bubble at No. 110 in the season-long point standings, so he needs an adequate showing this week. Leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage for the season and averaged 0.55 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee per round despite missing the cut last year.

19. Kevin Kisner (+4000)

Has averaged 1.26 strokes gained on the field per round over 24 career rounds at Sedgefield CC, including a T-3 finish in 2020. Had recent back-to-back top-10 finishes against comparable fields at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Travelers Championship.

18. Mackenzie Hughes (+6000)

Made the cut in each of his last four events prior to a 50th-place finish at the Olympic Golf Competition. Tied for 22nd in this event in 2019 with a strong approach game and good play on the greens.

17. Justin Rose (+6000)

The former World No. 1 had a disappointing T-54 finish in the condensed field last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and enters the regular-season finale 138th in the FEC standings and in need of a big jump. He stepped up for top-10 finishes at the Masters and PGA Championship.

16. Si Woo Kim (+4000)

Blew up with a final round of 78 last week to finish last dead last. Started the back 9 at even par for the round until shooting a 13 on the par-3 11th and then birdied four of his final seven holes.

15. Kevin Streelman (+4000)

Forty-sixth on Tour in driving accuracy and finished in the top 20 in five of his last seven events. Has struggled with the short game this season but is averaging 1.01 total strokes gained per round on the field.

14. Charl Schwartzel (+4000)

Ten career rounds played at Sedgefield with an average of 1.59 strokes gained on the field per round. Has climbed to 76th in the Official World Golf Ranking from No. 206 at the end of 2020 and has two top-three finishes in his last six events.

13. Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Enters the week 136th in the FEC standings and needs a strong finish not only to reach the playoffs but to maintain full-time PGA Tour status for next year. Can make up for his wayward driver with strong iron play.

12. Robert MacIntyre (+4000)

Ineligible for the FEC playoffs while playing this event on a temporary Tour membership, but he can grab a 2021-22 Tour card with a quality finish. Has four top-10 finishes through 17 international events this year, including a T-8 at the British Open.

11. Rickie Fowler (+5000)

Made the cut in five of his last six events with a top finish of T-8 at the PGA Championship to get to No. 130 in the FEC standings. Tied for 22nd in his only appearance to date at Sedgefield in 2016.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

10. Matthew Wolff (+4000)

Has just one missed cut through five events since returning to more regular play at the US Open. He tied for 17th against the strong field last week in Memphis, Tennessee. Tied for 19th in his 2019 tournament debut with 1.40 SG: Approach per round.

9. Russell Henley (+3000)

Thirty-seventh in driving accuracy and leads this field with 0.93 SG: Approach per round. Had three straight top-20 finishes before a missed cut at the British Open.

8. Jason Kokrak (+2000)

The two-time winner this season enters the tournament 12th in the FEC standings. He has 25 rounds of experience at this venue with an average of 0.26 total strokes gained on the field per round.

7. Kevin Na (+3000)

Has averaged 1.40 strokes gained on the field over 14 career rounds at this venue. Most recently tied for fourth in 2017 with 1.71 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.38 SG: Putting per round.

6. Hideki Matsuyama (+1300)

Up to 17th in the OWGR after last week’s playoff loss at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Missed the cut in his last appearance here in 2019 but has averaged 1.15 strokes gained per round over 18 career rounds at Sedgefield.

5. Brian Harman (+2000)

Forty-first in the OWGR but 12th in the Golfweek rankings with five top-10 finishes against two missed cuts this year. He’s 39th in driving accuracy for the season and tied for sixth in this event in 2019.

4. Sungjae Im (+3000)

Averaging a field-best 2.38 strokes gained per round over eight career rounds at Sedgefield CC. Finished in the top 10 each of the last two years.

3. Will Zalatoris (+2000)

Would rank 26th in the FEC standings if not for playing this season on a Special Temporary Membership. He’s 18th in the Golfweek rankings with five top-10 finishes against stronger fields than this and makes the playoffs with a win.

2. Louis Oosthuizen (+1500)

Has put together the most impressive 2020-21 season of anyone without a win with six top-10 finishes in 2021, including three in majors. Makes his debut at this event and course but enters without a flaw in his game.

1. Webb Simpson (+1000)

Leads this field with 46 career rounds played at Sedgefield and ranks second with 1.97 total strokes gained on the field per round. Tied for third last year and in 2017, and finished second in 2018 and 2019.

