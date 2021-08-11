N.J. pediatricians: Get your child vaccinated now | Opinion
Over the last few weeks, the United States, including New Jersey, has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, primarily due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. In addition to COVID-19, pediatricians are seeing an increasing number of children with other respiratory viruses that are usually more common during the winter than in the summer. We anticipate that we will continue to have widespread respiratory illnesses as we approach the fall.www.nj.com
Comments / 3