Summer Concerts series features percussionist Samuel Torres
Grammy Award-winning winning percussionist, composer, and arranger Samuel Torres will be performing at Summer Concerts on the Hudson on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Exposed to music at an early age, thanks to an extended family of musicians, which included his uncle Edy Martínez, a pianist-arranger who earned fame in the New York salsa scene of the 1970s, the classically trained percussionist established himself as a musical force in Bogota, Colombia.www.nj.com
Comments / 0