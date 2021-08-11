Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Summer Concerts series features percussionist Samuel Torres

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grammy Award-winning winning percussionist, composer, and arranger Samuel Torres will be performing at Summer Concerts on the Hudson on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Exposed to music at an early age, thanks to an extended family of musicians, which included his uncle Edy Martínez, a pianist-arranger who earned fame in the New York salsa scene of the 1970s, the classically trained percussionist established himself as a musical force in Bogota, Colombia.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
142K+
Followers
66K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Angélique Kidjo
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Samuel Torres
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Paquito D'rivera
Person
Lila Downs
Person
Arturo Sandoval
Person
Tito Puente
Person
Chick Corea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Percussionist#Latin Jazz#Harbor Park#Cuban#The Astoria Salsa Company#Chart House#Covid#Hrpac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Orange Beach, ALWSFA

Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wharf at Orange Beach has a way for you to soak up the last few days of summer. The C Spire Concert Series is back and better than ever, with some top names in the industry. The lineup includes Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Lady A, and many more!
Big Sky, MTexplorebigsky.com

Grammy Winners featured at Bravo! Big Sky concert series

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky is pleased to present the 10th annual Bravo! Big Sky Music Festival in the Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 13-14. The festival, formerly called the Big Sky Classical Music Festival, brings some of the best classical and crossover musicians to Big Sky for two nights of world-class performances.
Interlochen, MIUpNorthLive.com

Summer concert series returns to Interlochen

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- Summer concerts are back in Interlochen. After a year without events, the center for the arts kicked off their month-long festival of music on Tuesday. Organizers said Tuesday they expected 4,000 people to come and hear two-time Emmy award winner Chicago, who are playing...
Monroe, GAMonroe Local News

First Friday Summer concert in Monroe Friday features Get Sideways band

Mini-concert of 2016 cast of Shrek the Musical to perform at 6.30 p.m., prior to band performance. First Friday Summer Concerts in Monroe continue this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, with Alabama band Get Sideways. According to the bands publicity information, Get Sideways music “is a tribute to not one but TWO decades of the most fun music that’s ever been recorded, 90’s and 2000’s pop rock.The band has blazed a trail across stages all over the country in their short time together. Get Sideways Band is the great choice for any event that calls for an unforgettable night of sing-along, great times. From All American Rejects to Taylor Swift to Luke Combs to Panic! At the Disco, Get Sideways makes any event one for the record books,” and it will be in Monroe Friday.
Palmdale, CAcityofpalmdale.org

Metalachi Kicks Off Summer Concert Series at Amphitheater This Saturday

Alt/Latin artists Metalachi will perform their unique blend of metal rock and mariachi music at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 14 as part of the City of Palmdale’s summer concert series. Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. General admission tickets are $15 each. Children 12 and younger are admitted free...
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Brand Library Announces Summer Concert Plaza Series

The 2021 Brand Library Plaza Series will consist of five outdoor concerts, which will take place at Brand Library from Aug. 13 through Sept. 24. These concerts are free and are on Friday evenings at 7 p.m., and will feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides in Brand Park. Performances run approximately 60 – 90 minutes without intermission. The concerts are sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services and Parks, and the Brand Associates.
New Britain, CTnewbritainindependent.com

Summer Music Series Features Rotary and Blues Connection

“Rotary” and the “Blues Connection” are the featured bands in the Summer Music Series at Walnut Hill Park the week of August 9, 2021. The Summer Music Series at New Britain’s historic Walnut Hill Park offers performances on Monday and Wednesday evenings, from July 5th to August 31st. The performances are from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.
Kirkland, WAparentmap.com

Kirkland Summer Concerts: Evening Series

Enjoy music at this popular waterfront park on Thursday evenings. Performers include rock and roll band West Coast Feed, Seattle local Brian James and Motown-inspired Roemen and the Whereabouts. August 5th - West Coast Feed. August 12th - Brian James. August 19th- Roemen and the Whereabouts. ​
CelebritiesMetroTimes

The untouchable Mavis Staples to perform in Lake Orion as part of Audiotree summer concert series

If you caught Questlove’s directorial debut Summer of Soul, then you might recall a nervous and totally transcendent Mavis Staples singing alongside Mahalia Jackson. The documentary, composed of unearthed stunning footage and performances from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, later dubbed “Black Woodstock,” features performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Staples, who was passed the mic during Jackson’s performance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s favorite song, “
Sherman, CTWestport News

'Broadway By The Beach' concludes The Sherman Players summer concert series

SHERMAN — The Sherman Players return to their theatrical roots with “Broadway By The Beach.” This will an evening of Broadway classics. Local musical duo Jessica Smith & Tom Morris present an evening of Broadway classics, from Anything Goes to Dear Evan Hansen and everything in between. The cast includes Mensah Robinson, Ashley Mcleod, Caitlin Mandracchia, Jody Bayer, Daisy Stott, Matt Austin and more.
Sparta Township, NJspartaindependent.com

John Byrne Band to perform Celtic music at Sparta Summer Concert Series

Celtic music returns to the Sparta Summer Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 13, with a performance by The John Byrne Band. The band is led by Dublin native John Byrne. Their debut album, After the Wake, was released to critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic in 2011. With influences ranging from Tom Waits to Planxty, Byrne’s songwriting expands upon the musical and lyrical traditions of his native and adopted homes.
Musicconwaydailysun.com

Appalachian Mountain Club to host new free summer concert series at Highland Center

BRETTON WOODS — The Appalachian Mountain Club has created the new Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series, which will offer two free concerts this summer. Presenting the musical acts Beg, Steal or Borrow and Low Lily, both concerts will be hosted at the AMC Highland Center, located in the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. Concerts are open to the public and preregistration for attendees is encouraged.

Comments / 0

Community Policy