Summer Concerts series features percussionist Samuel Torres

Mini-concert of 2016 cast of Shrek the Musical to perform at 6.30 p.m., prior to band performance. First Friday Summer Concerts in Monroe continue this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, with Alabama band Get Sideways. According to the bands publicity information, Get Sideways music “is a tribute to not one but TWO decades of the most fun music that’s ever been recorded, 90’s and 2000’s pop rock.The band has blazed a trail across stages all over the country in their short time together. Get Sideways Band is the great choice for any event that calls for an unforgettable night of sing-along, great times. From All American Rejects to Taylor Swift to Luke Combs to Panic! At the Disco, Get Sideways makes any event one for the record books,” and it will be in Monroe Friday.