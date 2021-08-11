Cancel
WEDNESDAY UPDATES: COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, new cases top 3,000

By ABC 17 News Team
After dipping for a single day, Missouri's coronavirus hospitalizations spiked above 2,000 again.

The state health dashboard 's latest data shows 2,200 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those patients, 644 were in the ICU.

The number of ICU patients in the Show-Me State is just 41 patients away from Missouri's previous peak on Dec. 22 of last year. Initial data from Monday's hospitalizations show Missouri surpassed that peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7d0C_0bOODmRT00
Missouri hospitalization dashboard on Aug. 11.

Along with the spike in hospitalizations, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 3,282 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday morning. Throughout the pandemic, 593,015 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

Additionally, the state health dashboard added 931 probable cases, bringing the total up to 116,518.

Twelve more deaths were recorded Wednesday morning. The state's death toll continued inching closer to 10,000, sitting just 18 away at 9,982.

The statewide seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly Wednesday to 14.5%.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, new cases top 3,000 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

