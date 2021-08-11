Cancel
'Noises' Coming From Key Man City Target - Suggestions Player 'Would Not Be Against' Signing New Contract

Kane is understood to be Manchester City’s prime summer transfer target, as the Premier League champions are seeking to fill the void created by Sergio Agüero’s departure.

Renowned for his proficiency in front of goal as well as his playmaking ability, Pep Guardiola has earmarked Harry Kane as the man to lead the line at the Etihad Stadium for the next few years.

However, in another twist in the long-winded transfer saga, Harry Kane may in fact be more open to remaining at Spurs than initially thought.

As per the Spurs Express, who have relayed a report from Football London’s Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Alasdair Gold, stating that there are 'noises' coming out of Harry Kane's camp hinting that 'he wouldn’t be against' signing a new deal.

Speaking on the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Gold noted that the prospect of Kane leaving the club currently appears to be 'far less likely' than the striker remaining at Tottenham.

Gold also noted that Harry Kane may consider an improved deal at Spurs - as noises emanating from the England international's camp are suggesting.

The England captain had previously expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer, with the striker's wish to play Champions League football and compete for major trophies.

Kane turned 28 years-old this summer and is still yet to win a single trophy, despite his immense quality in front of goal.

This saga appears set to continue throughout the summer. However, should Kane sign a new deal at Tottenham, it would represent a significant and surprising U-turn from the England captain.

