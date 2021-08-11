Cancel
Floyd County, IA

Floyd County Special Election Results Made Official

By Mark Pitz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of last week’s special election vote on how future members of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors are elected are now official. The vote was canvassed Tuesday by the supervisors and the final count showed, as on election night, that Plan 3 received 67.1% of the ballots to win approval. That plan calls for establishing three equal population districts with one supervisor elected from each district who must reside in that district. Plan 1, which has been in use since 1970, electing all three supervisors at-large, received 27% of the vote.

