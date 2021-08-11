Cancel
Citrus County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Recent heavy rains combined with daily showers and storms continues to cause flooding on some local rivers. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * Until late Friday night. * At 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 8.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 7.9 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water approaches house foundations in Arrowhead subdivision. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.3 feet on 10/06/1948. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 8.3 Wed 8 am 8.2 8.0 7.9 7.7 7.4

alerts.weather.gov

