Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in north central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 825 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colona, or near East Moline, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixon, Amboy, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Nelson, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Lee Center and Nachusa. Including the following interstate I-88 between mile markers 45 and 70. This includes... Lee County Fairgrounds and Sauk Valley College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH