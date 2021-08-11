Tractor parade to be held Saturday

HAMPTONVILLE — For more than 15 years the Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club has been serving up a full country breakfast with a side of good country fun at its annual fundraising breakfast and tractor cruise. On Saturday the club’s popular annual event will return at a 105-year old former schoolhouse where guests can enjoy a spread of bacon, biscuits, gravy and more. On display outside the schoolhouse, which now serves as a community center for events hosted by the Ruritan Club, will be tractors of all sizes and colors.