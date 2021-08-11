News Briefs
Thompson announces 2021 Congressional App Challenge. On Tuesday Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the start of his 2021 Congressional App Competition, open to all middle and high school-aged students in the Fifth Congressional District. The challenge invites students to design an app in an effort to increase awareness and participation in science, math, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and computer science education. A statement from Thompson is below.www.record-bee.com
