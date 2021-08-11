News Briefs

Cancel
By Lake County Record-Bee
Thompson announces 2021 Congressional App Challenge. On Tuesday Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the start of his 2021 Congressional App Competition, open to all middle and high school-aged students in the Fifth Congressional District. The challenge invites students to design an app in an effort to increase awareness and participation in science, math, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and computer science education. A statement from Thompson is below.

Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
Collegespotomacstatecollege.edu

Google Cloud Faculty Expert selected at WVU PSC

Students in the Computer Information Systems program at West Virginia University Potomac State College will gain valuable knowledge and experience while learning from a Google Cloud Faculty Expert on the Keyser campus. Students who want to open the doors of possibility with careers in the ever-growing world of technology will...
Lake County, CALake County Record Bee

Two mayors stand divided on masks and vaccinations

LAKE COUNTY >> On one side of the lake, a city official pushes for masks and vaccinations as protections against COVID-19. Across on the other side, another city official says masks “do not work” and his research shows the COVID vaccine is “potentially lethal” and “utterly useless.” Both are city mayors. Both stand firmly by their convictions.
PoliticsLake County Record Bee

From our readers

California’s debt tripled under the leadership of the last Republican Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. But now, because of the leadership of the Democratic Governors that followed, California has a $75.7 billion dollar surplus. Under Democratic Governor Gerry Brown and now Governor Gavin Newsom, our economy has thrived. We went from the 8th largest economy in the world to the 5th. We need our legitimately elected Governor to continue to:
EducationLake County Record Bee

What impact will the pandemic have on early literacy?

The pandemic has touched many students with heightened stress, disruptions and remote learning hurdles, but experts say it may have the greatest impact on the youngest learners, those in the formative years of learning to read. Creating a language-rich environment on Zoom has been hard for teachers, and that may...
Lakeport, CALake County Record Bee

Lakeport Council moves forward with proposed utility increases

LAKEPORT— The Lakeport City Council set a public hearing date for a utility rate increase for Oct. 19, 2021 during the regular Tuesday City Council meeting. The utility rate increases will include both water and sewer rate hikes over the next five years. Now that the public hearing date is set for the increase, the city will send notices to all affected customers to notify them of the proposed rates.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

4 Berkshire County Schools are Receiving Skills Capital Grant Money

The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $9.7 million in grants from the Skills Capital Grant Program to 47 educational organizations across the Commonwealth to update equipment and expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. The awards announced Monday mark $102 million in total funding provided to high schools, colleges, and other educational organizations since the program’s inception in 2015.
Lake County, CALake County Record Bee

New Chamber CEO ready to continue Chamber’s mission of supporting businesses

LAKEPORT — Laura McAndrews Sammel takes over as the new CEO for the Lake County Chamber of Commerce Monday as Melissa Fulton has retired. President of the Chamber Bobby Dutcher said of Sammel, “We had a search committee. It was a pretty lengthy process. There were 13 or 15 applicants and we had some really good candidates. She [Sammel] was already on the Board of Directors for the Chamber.”
Stephenville, TXyourstephenvilletx.com

Stephenville Community news in brief

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting its annual Casino Night fundraiser from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Big Red Barn, 3159 N US Hwy 67, Stephenville. The event features dinner, drinks, entertainment, and a live auction. Funds raised will go to the CASA organization, which helps...

