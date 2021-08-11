Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Is Shang-Chi going to be on Disney Plus?

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill there be a Shang-Chi Disney Plus release? The eagerly-anticipated next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after last month’s Black Widow movie is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which releases in theaters next month. However, does the Shang-Chi release date include Disney Plus version, like Black Widow did? When will Shang-Chi release on Disney Plus, if it will at all?

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good News#Disney Plus#A Shang Chi Disney#The Suicide Squad#Warner Bros#Hbo Max#Mcu#The Hawkeye Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Disney’s Answer

In the legal dispute between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over “Black Widow”, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has now also spoken out for the first time. So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seemed like one big family full of harmony and love. But the machinery of Disney and Marvel Studios, which was previously considered to be almost perfect, has cracked for the first time: Scarlett Johansson, one of the greatest Hollywood stars and long-time member of the Avengers as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, has sued Disney for an alleged breach of contract.
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Responds to Disney Exec Calling Film An "Experiment"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu had some thoughts about the movie being an “experiment” for Disney. During a Walt Disney Company earnings call this week, CEO Bob Chapek called the current climate for releasing movies in theaters a challenge. In addition, he said that Shang-Chi would be “an interesting experiment for us.” Obviously, for the stars and other people who worked on the film, that doesn’t sit quite right. Liu has been vocal on social media about a number of topics, and he’s hoping to help rally support from his fans. A lot of people want to see Shang-Chi succeed because of what it will mean for the larger cinematic landscape. But, for the actor, this is also a story that needs to be told as it relates to representation as well. They’re hoping to beat the odds and be the first step on the road back to some bigger box office totals. Only time will tell if the Marvel movie fulfills this role, but if he can keep up the pressure online, maybe that can rally the MCU fans to shock everybody.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Fires Back at Disney CEO Over “Experiment” Comment

Simu Liu on Saturday responded to a comment made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who said the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was an “experiment” for the company. Chapek made the remark during an earnings call on Thursday while discussing the conglomerate’s future plans for theatrical releases, calling Shang-Chi  “an interesting experiment for us” as the film only has a 45-day theatrical window. Shang-Chi along with Free Guy (released Friday), will not be made available on Disney+ Premier Access, despite the ongoing pandemic. Liu, who plays Marvel hero Shang-Chi, was not pleased by the comment and responded via...
Movieslrmonline.com

Disney Earnings Call Roundup – Shang-Chi, Disney+ Day And More

Yesterday saw a Disney Earnings Call with CEO Bob Chapek and there’s a lot to cover. Disney+ Day, Shang-Chi release window and more. Here I try to roundup everything of relevance in one easy place. So let’s get to it. Disney+ Day. Chapek announced that November 12th will be Disney+...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Disney Boss Values “Flexibility” With Day-And-Date Release Model; ‘Shang-Chi’s 45-Day Window “An Interesting Experiment”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek continued to emphasize the flexibility of the studio’s controversial theatrical-day-and-date Disney+ Premier model given the uncertain times of Covid. “We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls,” Chapek said during Thursday’s earnings call to discuss Disney’s Q3 earnings, without indicating any other future dynamic window releases beyond the studio’s recent summer handful of Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise.  “Certainly when we planned we didn’t anticipate the resurgence of Covid,” he added, also indicating that there’s “nothing in stone” in regards to the distribution prospects of the studio’s future theatrical titles. In regards to 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Disney Hints at Regret: Too Late to Change ‘Shang-Chi’ Theatrical-Only Release Plan

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was announced months ago as Disney’s first MCU title of the pandemic era to get a theatrical-only release — but that’s not the decision the studio would make today. On Disney’s August 12 Q2 earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hinted that releasing “Shang-Chi” only in theaters is not a move the studio would make now, citing the “unfortunate” COVID resurgence that the studio didn’t see coming. (Just a few hours before the call Sony Pictures announced plans to delay the release of their “Venom” sequel by three weeks.) The COVID delta variant surge means...
TV & VideosComicBook

Free Guy and Marvel’s Shang-Chi Won’t Stream on Disney+ Premier Access

Free Guy and Marvel's Shang-Chi will remain theatrical exclusives, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek confirmed Thursday during a third-quarter earnings call. As the delta variant drives a surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Chapek told investors during the financial results conference call that distribution agreements and "the practicalities of last-minute changes" makes it impossible to release Free Guy or Shang-Chi — out August 13 and September 3, respectively — via Premier Access on Disney+, the streamer's premium release strategy that allowed at-home audiences to unlock unlimited access to Black Widow and Jungle Cruise for $29.99 on the same day they opened in theaters.
MoviesCNET

Marvel's Shang-Chi set to stream (maybe 'free') on Disney Plus in mid-October

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to stream on Disney Plus in mid-October, possibly at no extra cost to subscribers, after it plays in theaters exclusively for 45 days. That's much faster than Disney's theatrical movies would hit the streaming service before the pandemic, when they typically took five to eight months to start streaming.
MoviesDecider

‘Reminiscence’ on HBO Max: The Reviews Are In

Sci-fi fans, listen up: Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy’s new film Reminiscence is headed your way. The Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson-led sci-fi noir debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20, but is it worth streaming? Based on early reactions from critics, your mileage with Reminiscence may vary.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 16 ending explained

The long-awaited final episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here, wrapping up the last three months’ worth of new Star Wars animated adventures. While we were slightly lukewarm on the finale, the ending scenes do set up some very interesting plot threads for the show to explore in its recently announced second season. Read on to learn about the Bad Batch season finale ending explained.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The protagonist of Shang-Chi got angry with the CEO of Disney: “We are not an experiment”

Almost two weeks after the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, his star, Simu Liu got mad at the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek. The executive referred to the time that will pass between the film’s theatrical release and its subsequent arrival at Disney+ But the way he did it had a negative impact on the flaming star of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU).
Moviesgamerevolution.com

The Batman may be rated PG-13, not R

Has The Batman age rating been confirmed? The eagerly awaited DC Comics movie is out next year and the first trailer from last year suggested a darker tone that made fans wonder, is The Batman rated PG-13 or R? Now it looks like The Batman’s PG-13 rating may have been confirmed thanks to a couple of merchandise reveals, including a prequel novel. Perhaps more surprisingly, fans are actually pretty okay with the idea.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Adventure Time' Fionna and Cake Series Ordered at HBO Max

In the 10-episode series, Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while, a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows. More...
MoviesCollider

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Shares Set Images, Slams Disney Calling Release Stragegy an "Experiment"

Actor Simu Liu is giving us a peek into the world of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel’s newest leading man tweeted out photos from the set of the upcoming film, showcasing himself and a number of his co-stars — the first Asian actors to ever lead a major superhero film — from the set of the superhero film as he responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s recent comment, referring to the release of his Marvel film as an “interesting experiment.”
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Shang-Chi Tickets Go on Sale as First Clip is Revealed

Marvel Studios announced today that Shang-Chi tickets are now officially on sale for the film’s theatrical release on September 3, 2021. You can grab your Shang-Chi tickets at Fandango. Additionally, a brand-new, action-packed TV spot for the movie and an exciting clip are now online and can be watched below!...

Comments / 0

Community Policy