Is Shang-Chi going to be on Disney Plus?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu had some thoughts about the movie being an “experiment” for Disney. During a Walt Disney Company earnings call this week, CEO Bob Chapek called the current climate for releasing movies in theaters a challenge. In addition, he said that Shang-Chi would be “an interesting experiment for us.” Obviously, for the stars and other people who worked on the film, that doesn’t sit quite right. Liu has been vocal on social media about a number of topics, and he’s hoping to help rally support from his fans. A lot of people want to see Shang-Chi succeed because of what it will mean for the larger cinematic landscape. But, for the actor, this is also a story that needs to be told as it relates to representation as well. They’re hoping to beat the odds and be the first step on the road back to some bigger box office totals. Only time will tell if the Marvel movie fulfills this role, but if he can keep up the pressure online, maybe that can rally the MCU fans to shock everybody.