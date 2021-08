As we enter the final weeks of Summer, the multiplex presents a new entry in the film adaptations of the (as they used to say in their comic books) “Distinguished Competition” to Marvel (sounds nicer than their other label, “Brand Ecchh”). Yes, the MCU made its return to the cinemas several weeks ago with BLACK WIDOW, which continues on the smaller screens (and its behind-the-scenes” conflicts are played out in the entertainment news venues), so it was only a matter of time before Warners shot back with a film based on its DC properties. And yes, it’s a sequel, with several characters from the 2016 original coming back, but it’s also kind-of-a-reboot since one of the Marvel “guiding lights” has “jumped the fence” to serve up a new take on the “high-concept” “revolving door” comic series. Perhaps that’s why the title sports a “proper article’ rather than a number two (or II). So. let’s strap in for a new movie mission for the misfits known as THE SUICIDE SQUAD.