2021 Wyndham Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from model that's nailed seven majors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRickie Fowler has seen a dramatic drop-off after a promising start to his career. In fact, Fowler has failed to win a PGA Tour event since 2019 and he enters the 2021 Wyndham Championship with just one top-10 finish this season. He's never missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs in his career, but he's in serious jeopardy of doing so in 2021. He ranks 130th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's event, and only the top 125 qualify.

GolfCBS Sports

PGA DFS, Wyndham Championship 2021: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 Wyndham Championship, which tees off on Thursday. Oosthuizen, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, enters this week's event full of confidence, having secured a top-10 finish in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. However, Oosthuizen enters the Wyndham Championship 2021 ranked 97th in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.093).
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Field Level Media

Wyndham Championship: Notes, Odds & Best Bets

The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season event of the 2020-21 FedEx Cup season and begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Jim Herman is the defending champion but all eyes will be on the FedEx Cup rankings. Only the top 125 players in the standings after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the first leg of the playoffs at The Northern Trust next week.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
Jersey City, NJGolf Digest

Patrick Reed withdraws from the Northern Trust less than two hours before his first-round tee time

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Patrick Reed's quest to earn an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team just got a lot harder. The nine-time PGA Tour winner withdrew from the Northern Trust with an ankle injury less than two hours before his Thursday tee time. Reed had been scheduled to play with fellow Ryder Cup hopefuls Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler for the first two rounds of the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Greensboro, NCSports Illustrated

2021 Wyndham Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Sedgefield Country Club

It might be cliché, but there may be no better sport to perfectly sum up, “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”. For leaders heading into the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, especially prospective wire-to-wire winner Harris English, they’ll be left wondering what could have been. Inconsistent play and risky decisions (looking at you Cam Smith) allowed pressure-free rounds of 63 and 64 by Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns, respectively, to join Abraham Ancer in a playoff. And in the end, it was Ancer, who’s been on the precipice of glory for a few years now, finally capturing the first PGA Tour victory of his career.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
Golfnumberfire.com

FanDuel PGA Draft Percentages: Wyndham Championship

Roster percentages in daily fantasy sports are important, especially when playing in tournaments. In some sports (i.e. the volatile ones such as golf and baseball), entry percentage matters more than in other, more consistent ones (e.g. basketball). The reason for that is -- if a popular basketball player flops, he...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
Golfnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Wyndham Championship

By now, you've probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don't worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel's daily fantasy golf offering. Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It's a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.

