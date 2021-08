What if we could solve a portion of the plastic pollution crisis by turning harmful waste into nutritious food?. While that might sound like something out of a 21st-century fairy tale—and certainly doesn't replace the need to make less plastic to begin with—it’s a fantasy that science could actually make real: German science and technology company Merck KGaA awarded their 2021 Future Insight Prize last month to two researchers who developed a process for using microbes to transform plastic waste into protein.