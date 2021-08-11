Stephanie Izard On Her New Hit Restaurant Girl & The Goat LA - Exclusive Interview

Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck have made waves as celebrity chefs. Flay and Puck both run successful restaurant empires, have helped define modern cuisine, and have truly made names for themselves. According to Food Network, Bobby Flay started his culinary career at the tender age of 17 when he started working at the New York restaurant Joe Allen's. The restaurant was Flay's proving ground. He left the owner of the eatery so impressed, that Joe Allen himself paid Flay's tuition to the French Culinary Institute so the budding talent could further his studies in the culinary arts. The young chef went on to open his own restaurants, write a number of cookbooks, and star on a wide variety of Food Network television shows.