Stephanie Izard On Her New Hit Restaurant Girl & The Goat LA - Exclusive Interview
If there was a competitive cooking hall of fame (which there absolutely should be), Stephanie Izard would be on the fast track for enshrinement. Not only did Izard become the first female contestant to win "Top Chef" when she took home the season four crown in 2008, she's also a certified Iron Chef, earning the rarified distinction after defeating a who's who of kitchen titans on "Iron Chef Gauntlet." In fact, she's the only person ever to hold both coveted cooking competition titles.www.mashed.com
