Apple’s Find My network will soon be able to track your AirPods

By Mariyan Slavov
Phone Arena
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Find My feature is an ingenious way to track your Apple gadgets, especially if you’re the forgetful type. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with AirPods and you need to use AirTags and attach them manually to your AirPods to get the same functionality. That’s going to change soon, though!. According...

www.phonearena.com

Cell Phones
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but the iPhone 13 may only be a few months away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, performance, display, camera, and more. At this point, we’re expecting four models, like on the...
Cell Phones
BGR.com

iPhone 13 launch date: Apple just gave us a big hint

Apple posted monster earnings on Wednesday, reporting $81.43 billion in revenue. The iPhone was a huge driver during the June quarter, with iPhone revenue up nearly 50% year over year. The iPhone accounted for $39.5 billion in revenue for the period. Apple touched on various aspects of its business during the earnings call, not just the iPhone. But it’s not just what Apple said in its remarks on Wednesday that matters most for iPhone fans. Unlike a year ago, Apple did not say the next-gen iPhone will arrive later than usual. So it looks like the iPhone 13 will launch...
Electronics

Garmin Watches are up to $120 off at Amazon right now

Step up your health and fitness this summer with a fitness tracker or smartwatch, like the ones you’ll find in these Garmin watch deals, smartwatch deals, and Apple Watch deals. Right now, at Amazon, you can get $120 off the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and $84 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch. Those are deep discounts on superior smartwatches — don’t skip out on these amazing deals!
Cell Phones

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell Phones

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
Cell Phones

Here's Why You Can't Unlock Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 14.7 on Monday, July 19, and following the update, many iOS users are noticing issues opening their Apple Watches via their iPhones. In a support post shared on Tuesday, July 20, Apple explained why you can’t unlock your Apple Watch anymore by using the Unlock with iPhone feature — and unfortunately, there isn’t an easy fix to the bug. Here’s what to do if you’re having issues.
NFL
Tom's Guide

Back to school deal knocks up to $129 off Apple Watch cellular models

The Apple Watch is one of our favorite smartwatches. As part of its back to school sales, Amazon is taking up to $129 off Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE cellular models. Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (LTE/40mm) on sale for $370. That's $129 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this model. Alternatively, you can get the Apple Watch SE (LTE/40mm) on sale for $289. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Combined, these are some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all summer.
Electronics

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are down to their lowest price since Prime Day

Unsurprisingly, Staples isn’t the only retailer discounting the AirPods Pro and other earbuds in the buildup to the fall semester. Best Buy, for instance, is currently offering a sizable $40 discount on the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the price of both the white and black models down to their lowest price since Prime Day. Now on sale for $80, the 2021 Echo Buds build upon their predecessors in a variety of ways, offering up effective noise cancellation, solid sound, and a first-rate passthrough mode that allows you to stay in tune with the world around you. They also support hands-free Alexa, meaning you can quickly check the weather, queue up your Discover Weekly in Spotify, and carry out a host of other voice-enabled tasks without ever reaching for your phone. Read our review.
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 could finally catch Samsung with this rumored upgrade

The iPhone 13 would definitely benefit from having a faster charging speed, so a new rumor claiming it'll be capable of 25W fast charging sounds like good news. It's just a shame that the source really doesn't inspire confidence. The rumor comes from Chinese site MyDrivers, via 9to5 Mac, citing...
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 event rumored for September 14, Apple expectations sky high

The iPhone 12 has been a major success for Apple, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks the company’s expectations are even greater for the iPhone 13. In a Wednesday note to clients, seen by Cult of Mac, Ives suggests Apple is gearing up to produce between 90 million and 100 million iPhone 13 units. That’s a 15% increase year-on-year over the iPhone 12, whose initial orders were for 80 million units.
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Here’s the latest proof that Apple is fixing the iPhone notch

The iPhone 13 will be the first iPhone to feature a smaller notch than that of the iPhone X. At least, that will be the case if leakers have been getting accurate information. The infamous iPhone notch will remain in place for at least another year. Apple ultimately wants to eliminate it, but that doesn’t mean it’s willing to sacrifice the technology inside the notch. Face ID remains a unique iPhone advantage that Apple will not dump anytime soon. 3D face recognition is more sophisticated and secure than Touch ID. Some speculate that every iPhone, iPad, and Mac will support Face...
Electronics

Apple’s iPads, Echo Buds and more devices are on sale today

We keep getting great deals from Amazon, where you will find the latest M1-powered iPad Pro models on sale. You can get the 12.9-inch model with WiFi-only support and 128GB storage getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $999. If you want the smaller 11-inch model, you can grab one for $749 after seeing $50 savings. This model is also equipped with 128GB storage and WiFi-only connectivity.
Cell Phones

Don’t Hold Your Breath: Apple Won’t Release a Foldable iPhone Just Yet

We’ve heard many times over the last few months that Apple is working on an exciting new device: the foldable iPhone. Yes, rumor has it that Apple is working on the company’s first-ever foldable device. And while we’ve all been excited to know more about this novel iPhone, Mark Gurman, Apple analyst from Bloomberg, says we might have to wait a few more years before we see the foldable iPhone.
Electronics

How to Check If Your Apple Device Is Eligible for Recall

Have you ever found that your Apple device is behaving strangely for no particular reason? It may be affected by a manufacturing issue and could now be part of a product recall. Apple recalls products that suffer critical issues affecting the device performance. With a recall program, Apple offers to...

