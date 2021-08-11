Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Apple joins forces with Olivia Rodrigo to promote iPad on TikTok

By Aleksandar Anastasov
Phone Arena
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is no stranger to teaming up with celebrities on TikTok, and this time, the collaboration is with American singer Olivia Rodrigo to promote the iPad and the Apple Pencil. On Monday, the Cupertino-based company posted a video featuring the celebrity, who showcased how to create animated face masks using...

www.phonearena.com

Olivia Rodrigo
#Apple Pencil#Ipad App#Tiktok#American#Procreate#Facepaint#Iphone
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Olivia Rodrigo Getting Dragged For Shoddy Merch

Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour merch is getting dragged by fans on Twitter. Elite Daily writes, “Fans shared images of crop tops that weren’t cropped, numerous items with the Sour logo misspelled, and hats that didn’t fit.” For example, one user claims she waited two months to receive a bracelet that said “sur” and another ordered earrings in May that arrived last week (Aug. 5th) with the word “sour” spelled “s-o-u-s”.
Musicwyomingpublicmedia.org

Songs Of Summer, From Olivia Rodrigo, Willow And Japanese Breakfast

This is FRESH AIR. Our rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to a lot of music, especially on the radio while traveling on vacation. He's noticed some trends that he says distinguish the summer of 2021 from recent earlier ones. In his songs of summer review, he's got songs from Japanese Breakfast, Willow and this one by Olivia Rodrigo called "Brutal."
Celebritiesthesalemnewsonline.com

Olivia Rodrigo: 'I had Raya for a second'

Olivia Rodrigo was "on Raya for a second". The 18-year-old singer and actress admitted she signed up for the exclusive dating app in a bid to find love but quickly quit because it was "so vomit". She told GQ.com: "I had Raya for a second, and it was so vomit....
CelebritiesWSVN-TV

Olivia Rodrigo goes undercover on the internet with GQ Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo is 18, so obviously she’s active on social media. Gen Z, am I right? Now, she’s using the internet to go undercover. Shameless social media influencer Alex Miranda is here to explain. Please follow me on Instagram. Now, did you ever want to know how Olivia gets out...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Olivia Rodrigo signs global deal with Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has announced the signing of multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actress, and 2021 breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo to a global agreement. Earlier this year, Rodrigo became a global record-breaking success with her critically-acclaimed No. 1 debut album Sour. Released on May 21st, the LP scored the biggest debut of the year, earning the most US audio streams from a female debut album ever, and breaking the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global streams. In addition to becoming RIAA certified Gold in its first week, all 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30. The 18-year-old musician also earned her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her smash single, “good 4 u,” not to mention hitting No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Chart with the album’s opening track, “brutal.” On June 2nd, she secured her first No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 Chart with an impressive 283.7M streams, becoming the third female artist to top all three of Rolling Stone’s charts in one week.
MusicPosted by
Q92

Olivia Rodrigo’s New Merch Is Receiving Major Backlash

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out The Kid Laroi's COVID scare, Olivia Rodrigo's merch drama and more, below. Olivia Rodrigo's New Merch Is Receiving Major Backlash. Olivia Rodrigo fans...
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

What Olivia Rodrigo learned from Selena Gomez

Like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo is a Disney star-turned-chart-topping pop star, so it makes sense that Selena would have some valuable advice for the “Good 4 You” singer. “I met Selena, and she was so kind,” Olivia tells Variety. “She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which...
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Olivia Rodrigo: Taylor Swift welcomed me into the music industry

Olivia Rodrigo has praised Taylor Swift for being “so supportive of other women”. The 18-year-old singer received a sweet letter from the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker after she achieved global stardom with her hit single ‘Driver’s License’, and has said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to.
Celebritiesat40.com

Olivia Rodrigo Weighs In On Britney Spears' 'Horrific' Conservatorship

Olivia Rodrigo knows a thing or two about being a Disney star. After all, she started with the company since she was just 12-years-old, so it's only natural that she's followed the career (and much-publicized conservatorship) of one of Disney's biggest alums: Britney Spears. "The Britney stuff was just horrific,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Courtney Love Drama

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out about Courtney Love's accusation that she copied Love's band Hole's artwork. The "drivers license" singer, who covers Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue, finally opened up about her brief drama with Love. "I mean, to be honest, I’m flattered that Courtney Love knows who I...
Beauty & Fashionthecut.com

Apparently There Are Some Issues With Olivia Rodrigo’s Merch

Unboxing Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour merch has been pretty brutal for some of her fans. People who placed orders back when her album dropped in May are finally receiving them, and on top of the delays, it seems like no one is getting what they asked for. From sizing and color issues to receiving items they even didn’t order, it looks like Rodrigo’s merch store is, like, messy.
Musicharkeraquila.com

Brutal and beautiful: Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album shamelessly floods with feeling

“God, it’s brutal out here,” 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo exclaims in the opening track of her debut album “SOUR,” the snappy trill of her voice mingling with bass drumming and a pounding guitar riff in the background. The song moves in a way that is unabashed in its preoccupation with melodrama—confronting everything from the pressure of external expectations to Rodrigo’s frustration with parallel parking.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Olivia Rodrigo Nabs 5 MTV VMA Nominations – See The Full List

The nominations are in for MTV’s Video Music Awards, and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo has the potential to clean house on the big night. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star nabbed five nominations. Rodrigo scored nods for Artist of the Year, Best New Artist Push, Performance of...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde among MTV VMA performers

MTV has announced the first round of performers for the 2021 Video Music Awards. Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly will all be taking the stage during the ceremony next month. Olivia will be performing “good 4 u,” marking her VMA debut. Camila is...

