Sunken Vehicle Pulled from Clear Lake
No foul play is suspected in Monday’s recovery of a sunken vehicle pulled out of Clear Lake. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman recently discovered the vehicle and alerted authorities. The underwater recovery team was deployed to recover the vehicle which was submerged in about nine feet of water near a boat ramp. The vehicle was then transported to the sheriff’s office where further investigation revealed it was unoccupied and all windows were rolled up.kchanews.com
