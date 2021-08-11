Baseball, porpoises, whaling, jazz, climate action, Town Notes
State Reps. Steven Xiarhos (R-West Barnstable) and Timothy Whelan (R-Brewster) have agreed to a friendly wager on the Cape Cod Baseball League Championship. If the Bourne Braves win, Whelan of the 1st Barnstable District, which includes Brewster, will treat Xiarhos to lunch at Guapo’s Tortilla Shack in Brewster. Should the Brewster Whitecaps win the championship, Xiarhos, of the 5th Barnstable District that includes Bourne, will treat Whelan to lunch at The Lobster Trap in Bourne.www.barnstablepatriot.com
Comments / 0