Hampshire County, WV

Letters to the editor

Hampshire Review
 8 days ago

We were pleased to read the Review article highlighting the many murals that are adding character around the county. Regrettably, mention of the mural panels being erected along the side of the Hampshire Co-op and Heritage Marketplace were omitted from the article. Two lovely panels are already in place and 2 more in the series of 6 are ready to be installed. Since the painting of these must be done in an indoor space, pandemic restrictions have slowed their completion. These mural panels were designed by J. A. Cook, Artist-in-Residence at the Co-op, and painted with help of volunteers. The Co-op murals and the murals on the Romney Community Pool and the former B’Belles building are made possible by The Romney Project, a collaboration between the Hampshire County Arts Council and the Town of Romney.

