Smith County, TX

Driver hurt after 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire on Interstate 20 in Smith County (Smith County, TX)

Posted by 
 8 days ago

On early Monday, a driver escaped serious injuries after an 18-wheeler crashed into a guardrail and caught fire on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

Authorities quickly responded to the crash scene a little after 2:00 a.m. to I-20, just before Exit 571 in the Winona area. As per the reports, a tanker truck hit a guardrail and caught fire in the westbound lanes. The driver was able to come out of the truck, but their current condition is unknown at this time.

One lane of Interstate 20 in eastern Smith County was shut down as crews worked at the area. Traffic was jammed for miles at one point, officials said. One lane of westbound traffic has reopened as of now, however traffic is moving slowly. The Texas Department of Transportation was at the scene to clear wreckage from the roadway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

August 11, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Texas region.

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

