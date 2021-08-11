Driver hurt after 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire on Interstate 20 in Smith County (Smith County, TX)

On early Monday, a driver escaped serious injuries after an 18-wheeler crashed into a guardrail and caught fire on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

Authorities quickly responded to the crash scene a little after 2:00 a.m. to I-20, just before Exit 571 in the Winona area. As per the reports, a tanker truck hit a guardrail and caught fire in the westbound lanes. The driver was able to come out of the truck, but their current condition is unknown at this time.

One lane of Interstate 20 in eastern Smith County was shut down as crews worked at the area. Traffic was jammed for miles at one point, officials said. One lane of westbound traffic has reopened as of now, however traffic is moving slowly. The Texas Department of Transportation was at the scene to clear wreckage from the roadway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

