Fintech Just Saw an Earnings Bonanza, as Coinbase and Upstart Report Over 11-Fold Revenue Growth

Fintech companies have been in the limelight owing to a significant increase in remote financial transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future thanks to rapid digitalization. So, both 360 DigiTech (QFIN) and Upstart Holdings (UPST) could witness increasing demand for their solutions. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Shanghai, China, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to borrowers, funded by institutional funding partners. In comparison, California-based Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its AI-enabled bank partners’ network.