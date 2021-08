Former New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Ray Shero spearheaded a rather complicated era in team history. When he took over for the legendary Lou Lamoriello in 2015, fans had diverse opinions about the former Pittsburgh Penguins executive who helped the team establish a core that won them a Stanley Cup in 2009, but also had a pretty sour last few seasons. The ensuing results were similarly mixed. Under Shero’s leadership, Jersey oftentimes found themselves at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. However in 2017-18, they also managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in six years. The GM was eventually fired during the 2019-20 season, but the remnants of his tenure still remain on a Devils team that needs all the help it can get.