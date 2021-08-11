Cancel
Economy

FTC Sues FleetCor (FLT) and Its CEO for Fleecing Small Businesses With Mystery Fuel Card Fees

 8 days ago

(Updated - August 11, 2021 9:21 AM EDT)The Federal Trade Commission has filed an administrative complaint against FleetCor (NYSE: FLT)

