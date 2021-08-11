fuboTV (FUBO) PT Raised to $42 at Oppenheimer

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.