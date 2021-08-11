fuboTV (FUBO) PT Raised to $42 at Oppenheimer

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
