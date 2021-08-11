Cancel
Stocks

fuboTV (FUBO) PT Raised to $42 at Oppenheimer

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein raised the price target on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) to $42.00 (from $32.00) while maintaining an Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

StocksBenzinga

Roblox And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) and UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC) will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on Tuesday. "These are all fine companies," Cramer said. RBLX: Roblox announced strong second-quarter financial results on Monday. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) PT Raised to $6 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell raised the price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) to $6.00 (from $5.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 63.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Vertex Inc. (VERX) PT Raised to $25 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Brad Reback raised the price target on Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) to $25.00 (from $23.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Masonite International (DOOR) PT Raised to $150 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott raised the price target on Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) to $150.00 (from $148.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ComputersStreetInsider.com

Unity Software (U) PT Raised to $125 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz raised the price target on Unity Software (NYSE: U) to $125.00 (from $103.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $140.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Syneos (SYNH) PT Raised to $105 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Windley raised the price target on Syneos (NASDAQ: SYNH) to $105.00 (from $102.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $188.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $58.00

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.43.
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

Scientific Games (SGMS) PT Raised to $96 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the price target on Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) to $96.00 (from $95.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) PT Raised to $140 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore raised the price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE: BHVN) to $140.00 (from $130.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.05

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shares of KUT stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.17 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Exelixis (EXEL) PT Raised to $30 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan raised the price target on Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) to $30.00 (from $27.00) while maintaining an Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.73. MarketWise shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 5,997 shares trading hands. Several research firms recently commented on MKTW. Raymond James assumed coverage on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ContextLogic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kaltura Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

DLocal Limited (DLO) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $59 million versus the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. For earnings history and...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $220.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.40.

