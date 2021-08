Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.