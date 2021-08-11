Google Pixel 3 XL is now $215, but only if you're cool with its worst color
Google has a history of quirky names for the colors of its gadgets, but the name Not Pink doesn't really do justice to the pale white flesh tone of the Pixel 3 XL. While you can drop the phone into a case and forget about the color underneath, this color option never sold very well for Google. As a result, you can get the Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink for half off the price it's normally sold for right now at Woot, while the company attempts to purge its inventory in preparation for the Pixel 6.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0