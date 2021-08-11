Cancel
Google Pixel 3 XL is now $215, but only if you're cool with its worst color

By CNET staff
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has a history of quirky names for the colors of its gadgets, but the name Not Pink doesn't really do justice to the pale white flesh tone of the Pixel 3 XL. While you can drop the phone into a case and forget about the color underneath, this color option never sold very well for Google. As a result, you can get the Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink for half off the price it's normally sold for right now at Woot, while the company attempts to purge its inventory in preparation for the Pixel 6.

#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Google Photos
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

This Google Discover hack has us yearning for the Google Now of old

Once upon a time, the screen to the left of the homescreen on Google's Nexus phones and tablets was called Google Now, and it was a genuinely useful feed full of contextual information about things like your commute, upcoming calendar appointments, package deliveries, and so on. This eventually went away as the screen, now Google Discover, was turned into a news feed. There's now a way to get it back, but it's unfortunately limited to those using Xposed on a rooted device.

