Google Pixel 3 XL is now $215, but only if you're cool with its worst color

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are some of the hottest smartphones right now, and they're not even set to launch until well into fall. But that didn't stop Google from providing us with an early teaser, divulging some new information about its upcoming flagships and the Google Tensor chip that will power them. However, since we may not see the Pixel 6 series for at least a couple of months, are you willing to wait to upgrade, or are you more interested in more immediate smartphone launches?