David Schwimmer Denies Rumors He’s Dating Jennifer Aniston After ‘Friends’ Reunion: ‘No Truth’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
Matt Baron/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sorry ‘Friends’ fans, but David Schwimmer has officially shot down the rumors that he’s been dating Jennifer Aniston since they taped the HBO Max reunion special.

The one where David Schwimmer, 54, and Jennifer Aniston, 52, are in fact not dating. In an unexpected development, a report claimed on Tuesday (Aug. 10) that the former Friends co-stars, who played on-screen lovers Ross Geller and Rachel Green, respectively, in the beloved sitcom, entered into a romantic relationship after reuniting for HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, which filmed in April. Friends fans were thrilled about this news, and even joked that Ross and Rachel were indeed on a break. However, David’s rep told The U.K. Sun there is “no truth” to the actor dating Jen. Bummer!

David Schwimmer; Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The report of David and Jen’s real-life romance came from Closer weekly on Tuesday. A source told the publication that remiscing together at the Friends reunion “stirred up feelings” for both stars, “and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.” David and Jen, according to the source, “began texting immediately after filming” and David even reportedly flew from New York in July to see Jen in Los Angeles, where they allegedly enjoyed dinner dates together and even hit up one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara. But according to David’s rep, this is all nothing more than fiction.

The idea of David and Jen dating wasn’t totally far-fetched for fans, given that David revealed at the reunion special he had “had a major crush” on Jen during the first season of Friends. “At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” he said. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Jen remembered having the same feelings for David at the time, and revealed they both put those feelings into their beloved characters. “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’ ” she said. “Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

David and Jen are both seemingly single now, though they’ve each been married before. David was married to British artist Zoe Buckman from 2010 to 2017, and they have a daughter together. Meanwhile, Jen had high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt (2000 to 2005) and Justin Theroux (2015 to 2017).

