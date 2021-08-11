Mother of 'Baby Michael' pleads guilty decades after infant found dead in trash bag in Cumberland Co.
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Burke County woman was sent to prison Tuesday for the killing of her infant son, found dead in a trash bag along a rural county road in 1999. Deborah Riddle O'Conner, 55, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of her day-old son, posthumously named Baby Michael by members of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The case went unsolved for decades until a DNA test in 2020 identified O'Conner as the mother.www.wral.com
