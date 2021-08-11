'Pints for Paws' scheduled at Spirited Republic

The Humane Society of Logan County’s "Pints for Paws" fundraiser will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.,Thursday, Aug. 19 at Spirited Republic, 509 Pulaski Street in Lincoln. Celebrity bartenders will compete to raise the most tips and become the ‘2021 HSLC Top Dog’. Bartenders are Lisa Drew and Chris Coyne from 5 to 6 p.m., Kelly Elias and Chris Graue from 6 to 7p.m., Roger Matson and Lisa Mestinsek from 7 to 8 p.m. and Seth Goodman and Kathie Williams from 8 to 9 p.m. The public is encouraged to come out and cheer on their favorite celebrity.