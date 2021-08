MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s happening more often, where unruly passengers are misbehaving on planes. One of the latest incidents was on a Frontier Airlines flight to Miami. Max Berry is accused of groping flight attendants, then punching one in the face while being subdued. Eventually, he was taped to his seat. “It tracks what we’ve seen on other flights. We’ve seen flight attendants take the brunt of passenger frustration,” said David Slotnick with the aviation website, “The Points Guy.” According to a recent survey from the Association of Flight Attendants, it found that 85 percent of flight attendants dealt...