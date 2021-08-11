Cancel
Actress Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnRQG_0bONyhdY00

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Actress Pat Hitchcock, the only child of Alfred Hitchcock, has died at the age of 93.

Pat Hitchcock died on Monday at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., her youngest daughter Katie Fiala confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. No cause of death was disclosed.

Pat Hitchcock, whose mother was film editor and screenwriter Alma Reville, starred in her father's films Strangers on a Train, Psycho and Stage Fright. She also appeared in 10 episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

She portrayed the sister of star Ruth Roman in Strangers on a Train and starred as Janet Leigh's co-worker who offers to share her tranquilizers in Psycho.

Other film roles for Pat Hitchcock include The Mudlark, an uncredited part in The Ten Commandments, Stage Fright and The Case of Thomas Pyke.

Pat Hitchcock starred in television films Skateboard, Six Characters in Search of an Author and Ladies of the Corridor. She made appearances on shows Suspense, Suspicion, The Life of Riley, Playhouse 90 and more.

Pat Hitchcock is survived by her three daughters, Fiala, Mary Stone and Tere Carrubba.

Notable deaths of 2021

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

Pat Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock
Janet Leigh
