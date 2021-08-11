Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse County, WI

Flood Warning issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black River Near Galesville. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.6 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Neillsville, WI
City
Trempealeau, WI
County
Trempealeau County, WI
City
River Falls, WI
City
Galesville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy