Flood Warning issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black River Near Galesville. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.6 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.