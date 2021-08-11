Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances, including Jazz Aspen Festival

By The Associated Press
Denver Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#The New Orleans Jazz#The Aspen Times#The Coral Reefer Band#Covid#Bottlerock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coronavirus: Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 concerts

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks announced Tuesday that she is canceling her five 2021 concert dates due to concerns over COVID-19 and the recent spread of the delta variant. Nicks, 73, made the announcement on her Twitter account. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,”...
Public HealthSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Stevie Nicks bows out of BottleRock Napa citing COVID-19 concerns

Stevie Nicks, a two-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is bowing out of BottleRock Napa Valley due to concerns over COVID-19. The superstar vocalist, championed as both a solo artist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, made the announcement via social media. “These are challenging...
Public Health940wfaw.com

Stevie Nicks Scraps All Upcoming Dates Due To Covid

Stevie Nicks has scrapped her upcoming festival appearances due to the ongoing spread of the Delta variant. Nicks told Rolling Stone: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising Covid-19 cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”
New Orleans, LAwirx.com

New Orleans Jazz Fest, featuring Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Rolling Stones & more, canceled due to COVID-19

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was to have taken place this October, has been canceled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the area. A statement on the festival’s website says, “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned.”
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Stevie Nicks Cancels Future Festival Appearances: Is This Because of Her Health?

It seems fans won't see Stevie Nicks in a while as she announced her withdrawal from her future festival appearances for a fundamental reason. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rock and roll legend stated that she's canceling her gigs because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the fast-spreading Delta variant is also one of the significant causes why she made the decision.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Duran Duran & Tyler the Creator replacing Stevie Nicks & DaBaby at ACL Fest

Stevie Nicks and DaBaby were originally scheduled to headline Sunday at the 2021 edition of Austin City Limits Fest, but DaBaby was dropped from the fest after making homophobic comments while onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, and Stevie cancelled all of her 2021 shows because of COVID. ACL Fest has now announced two new Sunday night headliners: Duran Duran and Tyler the Creator. Both will perform on both weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10, in Austin's Zilker Park.
Celebritiesriffmagazine.com

Stevie Nicks cancels tour, including BottleRock headlining spot

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac,on Tuesday scrapped her entire tour, including her headlining appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley. The decision came a day after the organizers of New Orleans Jazz Fest (which she was also headlining) canceled the event in light of the spread of the Delta variant of the 2019 coronavirus. That festival had been scheduled for Oct. 8 to 17. BottleRock is still on for Sept. 3 to 5. Everyone in attendance must be either fully vaccinated or provide a recent negative test result each day.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Live Dates

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks has announced that she has canceled her 2021 live dates as the US battles another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rocker was set to appear at a handful of festivals, including Jazz Aspen, BottleRock Napa Valley, Austin City Limits, the recently-rescheduled New Orleans Jazz Festival, and Atlanta's Shaky Knees event.
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Stevie Nicks Talks About Her Addiction: 'I Survived My Cocaine'

Stephanie Lynn Nicks, popularly known as Stevie Nicks, has opened up about her struggle with drug addiction. However, according to the 73-year-old singer-songwriter, she would avoid talking about this chapter in her life if she ever plans to write an autobiography in the future. Speaking with Tim McGraw on his...
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Music947wls.com

Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy