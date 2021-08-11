Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances, including Jazz Aspen Festival

Stevie Nicks has scrapped her upcoming festival appearances due to the ongoing spread of the Delta variant. Nicks told Rolling Stone: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising Covid-19 cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”